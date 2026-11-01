Suriya's heartfelt tribute to Deva at Scene launch

CHENNAI: The audio and trailer launch of Suriya-starrer Scene, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, was held at Sairam Institutions in Chennai on October 31. Suriya, Jyothika, Karthi, Sivakumar, Jithu Madhavan, music composer Sushin Shyam, Naslen and Nazriya Nazim were present.
One of the memorable moments of the evening was Suriya paying tribute to veteran music composer Deva, who scored music for his debut film, Nerukku Ner. Beginning his speech by remembering the composer, Suriya said, “Deva sir composed music for my first film. As I stand on this stage, I offer my prayers to him. I will always remember you, Deva sir. The song ‘Aval Varuvala’ is still heard everywhere. I have come this far, but you were the one who started this journey for me. Thank you for everything. You are always in my thoughts.”
Suriya also expressed his gratitude to actor Dhanush for postponing the release of his film Om, a decision that has helped avoid a clash with Scene during the Deepavali release window.
There is considerable anticipation surrounding Scene, as it marks Jithu Madhavan's debut in Tamil cinema. The filmmaker made a strong impression in Malayalam with Romancham (2023) and Aavesham (2024), both of which emerged as major box-office successes. Known for his quirky characters, distinctive storytelling and an engaging blend of humour and thrills, Jithu now teams up with Suriya for a project that has generated considerable curiosity.
The film also features Nazriya and Naslen in prominent roles, while Sushin Shyam makes his Tamil debut as a music composer.
Produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, Scene is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6.