Suriya's heartfelt tribute to Deva at Scene launch

One of the memorable moments of the evening was Suriya paying tribute to veteran music composer Deva, who scored music for his debut film, Nerukku Ner. Beginning his speech by remembering the composer, Suriya said, “Deva sir composed music for my first film. As I stand on this stage, I offer my prayers to him. I will always remember you, Deva sir. The song ‘Aval Varuvala’ is still heard everywhere. I have come this far, but you were the one who started this journey for me. Thank you for everything. You are always in my thoughts.”



Suriya also expressed his gratitude to actor Dhanush for postponing the release of his film Om, a decision that has helped avoid a clash with Scene during the Deepavali release window.