Suriya47 shooting wrapped up!

The official launch of the film was attended by the film’s cast, crew, and several respected well-wishers of the team from the industry.

The launch was graced by several celebrities including actress Jyotika, who is producing the film, actor Karthi, producers Rajsekar Pandian of 2D Entertainment, S.R. Prakash and S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Director Jithu Madhavan, while sharing his excitement then, had said, “New industry, New beginning, that too with a star like Suriya adds more excitement. Trying to do something new, I hope the audience accepts and enjoys the freshness that we are trying to deliver.”

Actor Suriya plays the lead in the film with Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead. Rising actor Naslen, who has gained attention with multiple successful outings, plays an important role in this film, which will also feature actors John Vijay, and Anandaraj among others.

The film boasts of a sound technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Vineeth Unni Palode while music is by Sushin Shyam. The film has production design by Ashwini Kale and editing by Ajmal Sabu.

Chetan D Souza is the stunt choreographer for this project, which has triggered huge expectations.