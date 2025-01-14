Suriya unveils new poster from 'Retro' on 'Pongal Festival'

MUMBAI: Actor Suriya has gifted his fans a brand-new poster of his upcoming movie 'Retro' on the occasion of 'Pongal'.

The poster, shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, shows the actor leading a group of men on what seems to be an adventurous mission. The actor sports a retro look, wearing denim jeans and a patterned shirt, giving off a cool, rugged vibe.

Along with the poster, Suriya added a caption wishing his fans a happy Pongal.

Soon after the actor shared the poster, fans chimed in the comment section with excitement.

One fan wrote, "Happpyyy Pongal annaa." Another wrote,

"Too much excited for Retro."

Earlier, Suriya shared his first look from the film on New Year's Day, where he wrote, "Happy 2025! Lots of love, lots of light, and lots of happiness! #retro."

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Shriya Saran is also set to make a special cameo in the film.

On Christmas, the makers released the teaser of Retro, which offers glimpses of its emotional and action-packed storyline. The teaser opens in the picturesque ghats of Varanasi, showing a beautiful moment between Suriya and Pooja Hegde's characters. In the scene, Pooja ties a sacred thread on Suriya's wrist as he pledges to leave behind a violent past and embrace love.

The film is set to release on May 1 this year.

Suriya was last seen in 'Kanguva', directed by Siva. The epic movie, which featured battle sequences and grand visuals, explored a story spanning 1,500 years into the past.

Pooja, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Deva' alongside Shahid Kapoor. It will be released in theatres on January 31.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.