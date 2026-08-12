Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons's sound mixing wrapped up

Sound Vibe Studios, the firm assigned the task of handling the sound mixing of the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "LOCKED & LOADED. That's a Wrap in Sound Mix. Once again, we're happy to work with our director @venky_atluri Garu. Starring 'THE ONE' @actorsuriya. A @gvprakash Musical. Sound Mix."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

In fact, actor Suriya is betting big on this film, which he has said will give him another new identity.