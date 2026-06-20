Suriya-starrer 'Vishwanath And Sons' first single 'Pattampoochi' is a breezy melody that wins your heart!

Actor Suriya, who took to his social media timelines to share the link to the song, wrote, "A first is always special - here’s the first single from #VishwanathandSons #Pattampoochi. A @gvprakash musical. sung by @Sublahshini. Written by @Arunrajakamaraj/@ramjowrites."

The song strikes a chord with its infectious melody and refreshing vibe, making it one of the most promising musical releases of the season.