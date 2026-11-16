Suriya pens heartfelt note to Tovino after Scene’s success

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya has penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas for coming on board Jithu Madhavan’s Scene and playing Victor, a character with negative shades. The appreciation comes as the film continues its successful theatrical run, with its box-office collections crossing Rs 205 crore.
Taking to X, Suriya shared a clip introducing Tovino’s character and wrote, “Dear Tovino, I can’t thank you enough for being our Victor. The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express.”
He also extended his gratitude to the other artistes, technicians and creative professionals from the Malayalam film industry who were part of the project, describing the film as “our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema”.
Scene, which released worldwide on November 6 for Deepavali, features Suriya as Inbaraj, a visually impaired police officer. The film also stars Naslen as Eeswaran, a serial killer, Nazriya Nazim as Maya, an assistant to Inbaraj, and veteran actor Lal as his superior officer. Tovino appears as Victor, a serial killer apprehended by Inbaraj.
Produced by Zhagaram Studios,The technical team includes cinematographer Vineeth Augustian and music composer Sushin Shyam