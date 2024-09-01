Suriya paves way for Rajini-starrer Vettaiyan, postpones Kanguva's Oct 10 release date

CHENNAI: Ever since the release date of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan was announced as October 10, Tamil movie buffs started anticipating a box-office clash between the Rajini film and Suriya's Kanguva, which had locked October 12 for its release. However, sources from several quarters said that Kanguva might back off from the race, giving space for Vettaiyan to be a solo release.

While there has been no official announcement on this from Studio Green, the producers of Kanguva, actor Suriya took the stage at his brother Karthi's 'Meiyazhagan' audio launch event and remarked that he thought it would be better if Rajiikanth's film came out first.

"For almost three years, over 1,000 people have given their heart and soul for a film. Siva and the team worked in testing conditions to make Kanguva a reality. I believe that you, the audience would shower the love and respect upon Kanguva's release," he said.

Requesting his fans to stand by him, Suriya added, "Vettaiyan is releasing on October 10. Rajini sir has been the face of the Tamil cinema industry and has been an actor for 50 years, since the time I was born. He is a senior. I think it is best that Vettaiyan should be released on October 10. Kanguva is a baby and its birthday will be the day it releases and will be celebrated as a festival."

However, the statement from the actor-producer has triggered mixed comments from fans. While one section of fans felt that Suriya did the right thing by respecting his senior colleague and vouched to support Kanguva whichever day it hits the screens, another section didn't take it too well. Suriya's speech has also sparked a heated fan war on social media.

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Kanguva stars Suriya in the lead and has actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol making their Tamil debut.

The fantasy action-thriller also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash in crucial roles.

Its release is planned in 10 languages.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film, where he takes on the role of a police officer.

It is directed by TJ Gnanavel, of Jai Bhim fame and produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Abhirami and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.