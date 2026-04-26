Suriya meets singer Dhee in Colombo; calls her single 'Vari Vari' a "timeless song"

Music director Santhosh Narayanan, who has jointly produced the song along with Dhee, posted a video clip of Dhee's meeting with Suriya on his X timeline, and thanked Suriya for the love he had expressed for their song.

He wrote, "Thank you dearest @Suriya_offl sir for your love for #VariVari. Eternally grateful for this and for the unforgettable moments we spent making music together."

In the video that Santhosh Narayanan posted, Suriya is seen telling Dhee that he was coming to Colombo after 24 years. The actor went on to thank the singer for taking the time to come and meet him and also show him her song.