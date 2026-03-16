Suriya, Mamitha redefine love in Vishwanath & Sons

The much-awaited teaser of Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons was released on Monday. The actor plays Sanjay Vishwanath in the film, directed by Venky Atluri of Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar fame.
The one-minute 44-second video starts with the introduction of Suriya as a shooting champion in his 40s. A young, bubbly Maddy (played by Mamitha Baiju) falls in love with him. Without giving out much about the details of the film, the teaser promises a romantic comedy with a strong emotional narrative. Suriya looks dapper and classy in the role, delivering the much-needed in-depth performance. Mamitha also stands out with her role of an easy-going, clumsy youngster. GV Prakash Kumar’s music adds an extra layer to the video.
Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon will be seen in crucial roles while Bhavani Sre's character is kept under the wraps by the makers. This film marks the return of Raveena to the Tamil film industry after 25 years, with her last outing being Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan (2001). The project is produced by Naga Vamsi, under the Sithara Entertainments banner.
A few days ago, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film, in which Suriya was featured holding a milk bottle in one hand while cradling a baby in a carrier with the other. Vishwanath & Sons, which was launched in May, went on floors in June.
Nimish Ravi is handling the camera, while Navin Nooli is taking care of the cuts. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in July this year.
Meanwhile, Suriya has Karuppu in the pipeline. Directed by RJ Balaji, Trisha plays the leading lady. A commercial entertainer, the film will feature Sai Abhyankkar as the music composer. The actor also has Suriya 47 with Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame. The film, which went on floors in December, has Nazriya Fahadh and Naslen in key roles. Recently, DT Next reported that Silambarasan TR is likely to play a cameo in the upcoming project.