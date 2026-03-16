Suriya, Mamitha redefine love in Vishwanath & Sons

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film, in which Suriya was featured holding a milk bottle in one hand while cradling a baby in a carrier with the other. Vishwanath & Sons, which was launched in May, went on floors in June.

Nimish Ravi is handling the camera, while Navin Nooli is taking care of the cuts. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in July this year.