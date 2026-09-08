Suriya-Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath and Sons to stream on Netflix from September 11

CHENNAI: Director Venky Atluri’s Tamil film ‘Vishwanath and Sons’, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 11.
The announcement comes as the film continues its theatrical run.
The film recently completed 25 days in theatres and, according to its makers, has crossed Rs 260 crore worldwide. It is the second Suriya-starrer this year to cross the Rs 250-crore mark after Karuppu.
The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), a shooter whose pursuit of excellence is affected by age, family responsibilities and an unexpected romance. Mamitha Baiju plays his love interest.
The film also features Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles.
Vishwanath and Sons will be available on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam from September 11.