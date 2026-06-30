Suriya joins hands with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for his next

Actor Suriya is set to reunite with Jai Bhim director T J Gnanavel for a new film, with Hombale Films officially announcing the collaboration on Monday.
Making the announcement on X, the production house welcomed Suriya with a note celebrating his three-decade journey in cinema.
“He built it. frame by frame. film by film. fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A career that chose courage over comfort, every single time,” the post read.
It further added, “Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Where the most fearless actor of his generation meets his grandest stage yet. Hombale Films proudly welcomes “The one - Suriya“The announcement came hours after producer Vijay Kiragandur teased a major reveal, writing, “Some beginnings don’t make noise. They create echoes that last forever. The next roar won’t whisper.”
While Hombale Films did not officially unveil the full cast and crew, the production house tagged director T J Gnanavel in its announcement, confirming his involvement.
The project is also expected to feature actress Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Young composer Sai Abhyankkar is likely to score the music, while cinematographer S.R. Kathir and editor Philomin Raj are also expected to be part of the tech- nical team. Further details, including the film’s title and additional cast, are awaited.