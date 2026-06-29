Suriya has no intention of entering politics, fan club clarifies after viral speech

CHENNAI: The All India Suriya Fans Club (All India Suriya Thalaimai Narpani Iyakkam) has said that the actor has no intention to enter politics and remains fully committed to serve the society through welfare initiatiaves by the Agaram Foundation.
The statement from the club was issued on Monday (June 29) after a speech by former fan club member Veeramani at a recent meeting of association office-bearers went viral online, triggering discussions across social media over Suriya's political ambitions. In the clip, he is heard saying, "The time has come...that if Suriya has to become a people's leader, nobody can stop it."
In its statement, the association said that Veeramani made it clear that his views were expressed on a personal basis and did not reflect the association's official position but some sections on social media had distorted his speech to create a misleading impression that it represented the association's stand.
The association further clarified that for the past three years, Veeramani has not held any administrative responsibility in the organisation.
Reiterating Suriya's commitment to public service, the association said the actor finds immense satisfaction in continuing his social initiatives through the Agaram Foundation rather than pursuing a political career. Last year, the foundation founded by Suriya, which works on educating and empowering underprivileged children and youth, celebrated its 15th year anniversary with a special event.
The association also urged the public, fans and media to rely only on official announcements issued by the working president and the association's authorized office-bearers.
Meanwhile, a video statement of Veeramani's has gone viral now, where he reiterates that his remarks were made on a personal basis and were not linked to the association.