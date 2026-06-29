Suriya has no intention of entering politics, fan club clarifies after viral speech

The statement from the club was issued on Monday (June 29) after a speech by former fan club member Veeramani at a recent meeting of association office-bearers went viral online, triggering discussions across social media over Suriya's political ambitions. In the clip, he is heard saying, "The time has come...that if Suriya has to become a people's leader, nobody can stop it."

In its statement, the association said that Veeramani made it clear that his views were expressed on a personal basis and did not reflect the association's official position but some sections on social media had distorted his speech to create a misleading impression that it represented the association's stand.