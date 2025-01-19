'Suriya could have trusted me', GVM on actor dropping out of ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’

CHENNAI: Not hiding his disappointment with the way in which ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ panned out, noted filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon said actor Suriya, who was initially slated to be lead in the film, could have trusted him with the script.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the filmmaker expressed his disappointment during a recent interview, during which he said Suriya could have placed his trust in him and proceeded with the project, especially since they had previously delivered two blockbusters, ‘Kaakha Kaakha’ and ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’.

Dhruva Natchathiram was initially announced in 2013 with Suriya headlining the project. However, he later opted out and was replaced by Vikram. Since then, the film has faced significant delays due to financial constraints and is yet to see the light of the day.

Apart from Vikram, the film features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and Divyadarshini in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Gautham Vasudev Menon is gearing up for his Malayalam debut with ‘Dominic and The Ladies' Purse’. Starring Mammootty in the lead, the film is set to hit the screens on January 23.