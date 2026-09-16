Suriya and Jyotika celebrate 20 years of love with vow renewal video

Suriya and Jyotika tied the knot on September 11, 2006, in Chennai. The couple, who last shared the screen in Sillunu Oru Kadhal, have two children, daughter Diya, born in 2007, and son Dev, born in 2010.
The couple recently relocated their family from Chennai to Mumbai. Suriya has said the move was partly to allow Jyotika to spend more time with her ageing parents and also to provide their children with more options for the International Baccalaureate curriculum.
Titled The Sequel, the vow-renewal video celebrates their two decades together, including their love, disagreements, compromises and understanding. Their children, Diya and Dev, were also present at the intimate ceremony.
In her note accompanying the video, Jyotika said the celebration was not about a perfect marriage but about their imperfections, sacrifices, mutual understanding and the way they have loved each other selflessly.
In her renewed vows, Jyotika promised to remain happy, celebrate life, stay grateful, remain healthy and be a better mother. She also spoke about maintaining the friendship she shares with Suriya.
Addressing Suriya, she said she would continue to be an imperfect wife who fights with him, makes peace and grows closer to him each time.
She also expressed gratitude for their children and described Suriya as her husband, the father of their children, her confidant and her best friend.
Suriya has had two releases in 2026 so far — Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Trisha Krishnan, and Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. Karuppu released in May, while Vishwanath & Sons hit theatres in August.
His next release is Scene, his 47th film, directed by Jithu Madhavan. The cop action drama is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, 2026.
Jyotika, meanwhile, starred in the Hindi courtroom drama System, which premiered on Prime Video in May. She is also part of an upcoming action thriller with Sunny Deol, directed by Balaji Ganesh, which began shooting in February.
Concluding her note, Jyotika wished for the couple’s next 20 years together, celebrating their imperfections, friendship and shared understanding.