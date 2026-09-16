Suriya and Jyotika celebrate 20 years of love with vow renewal video

Suriya-Jyotika celebrate 20 years of marriage

Suriya and Jyotika tied the knot on September 11, 2006, in Chennai. The couple, who last shared the screen in Sillunu Oru Kadhal, have two children, daughter Diya, born in 2007, and son Dev, born in 2010.

The couple recently relocated their family from Chennai to Mumbai. Suriya has said the move was partly to allow Jyotika to spend more time with her ageing parents and also to provide their children with more options for the International Baccalaureate curriculum.

Titled The Sequel, the vow-renewal video celebrates their two decades together, including their love, disagreements, compromises and understanding. Their children, Diya and Dev, were also present at the intimate ceremony.

In her note accompanying the video, Jyotika said the celebration was not about a perfect marriage but about their imperfections, sacrifices, mutual understanding and the way they have loved each other selflessly.