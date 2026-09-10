Suriya 47 titled ‘Scene’, to release on Deepavali

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya’s upcoming film, earlier referred to as ‘Suriya 47’, has been titled ‘Scene’, with the makers announcing its worldwide theatrical release on November 6, coinciding with Deepavali.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under Zhaaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. The title teaser was released along with the announcement.
The film stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandaraj, Lal, and Raj Priyan in key roles. Vinit Augustine has handled the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam has composed the music. Ajmal Sabu is the editor and Ashwini Kale is the production designer.
The film has been billed as a comedy-action entertainer. The teaser introduces Suriya as Inbaraj IPS, with his character look, dialogue and background score drawing attention from fans.
The makers are currently working on the remaining technical and post-production work, with the film scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on November 6.