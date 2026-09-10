Suriya 47 titled ‘Scene’, to release on Deepavali

Suriya 47 titled ‘Scene’ movie cast & crew

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under Zhaaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. The title teaser was released along with the announcement.

The film stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandaraj, Lal, and Raj Priyan in key roles. Vinit Augustine has handled the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam has composed the music. Ajmal Sabu is the editor and Ashwini Kale is the production designer.