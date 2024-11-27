Suriya 45 kickstarts with pooja in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: It’s been just a few days since the release of Kanguva. Suriya has kickstarted the work for his next film, tentatively titled Suriya 45. Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film was launched with pooja on Wednesday at Maasani Amman Temple in Coimbatore.

As reported by DT Next earlier, the film will have Trisha playing the female lead, marking her fourth collaboration with Suriya after Mounam Pesiyathe, Aayudha Ezhuthu and Aaru. They also were seen together when Suriya played a cameo in Manmadhan Anbu.

Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, AR Rahman is composing the music. GK Vishnu is handling the camera for the film.

Suriya 45’s script was earlier pitched by RJ Balaji to Vijay for the latter’s 69th project.

Meanwhile, Suriya also has Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna in his pipeline.