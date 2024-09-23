Suriya 45 helmed by RJ Balaji to go on floors in Chennai soon

CHENNAI: There have been reports on the internet that Suriya 45 will be directed by RJ Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

The latest update is that the project is confirmed and the makers are now deciding on the technicians to be roped in for the project.

DT Next also learns that the movie will go on floors in Chennai, immediately after the completion of Suriya 44 directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

The film is scheduled to be completed by October.

Suriya 45's script was earlier pitched to Vijay for the latter's 69th film which will now be directed by H Vinoth.

Suriya 45 will be a quick film and will be completed in a few months.

Post this project, Suriya is expected to join the sets of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna in the middle of 2025.