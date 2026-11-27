In the story, Guru selects 20 youngsters from small-town Tamil Nadu, comprising 10 boys and 10 girls, and brings them to Chennai. Instead of chasing jobs that pay Rs 15,000 or Rs 20,000 a month, he asks them to give him two years and promises to make each of them an entrepreneur. The film follows their journey through business, networking and professional relationships.

"Today, business is not merely about profit and loss; company valuations have become equally important," says Suresh, citing businesses such as Chai Kings and Theobroma as examples of the possibilities in the Indian market. He believes many youngsters lack focus rather than opportunity and that the right guidance can help them build a more secure future.

The film also emphasises saving and building capital. Through ventures such as cab services, food outlets and homestays, it shows how youngsters can start small and grow their businesses. "It is not just about how much money you earn but how much you save," he says. The idea took shape around five or six years ago, after he discussed it with youngsters and gathered their feedback.