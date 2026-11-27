CHENNAI: Suresh Chandra Menon, who made his directorial and acting debut with Pudhiya Mugam, stepped away from cinema after directing two films to explore other interests. Having once planned to retire at 45, he sold his publicly listed company, moved to Kerala and spent nearly a year living on a houseboat he designed. He also ventured into restaurant design, public infrastructure projects and bird photography.
After a 33-year hiatus, Suresh returns to direction with Guru – The Mentor, a film that encourages youngsters to explore entrepreneurship and become job creators. In a conversation, he discusses his unconventional journey and the changing face of filmmaking. Made on a modest budget, the film sees Suresh producing, directing and playing Guru, a retired Army officer. Aimed particularly at Gen Z, it explores the opportunities available to aspiring entrepreneurs in India. "We have a huge domestic market, and both the Central and state governments offer support through grants, subsidies, schemes and bank loans. Private funding is also available through venture capitalists and angel investors," says Suresh.
Pointing to companies such as Zepto, Zomato and Flipkart, he says young entrepreneurs have shown what is possible with the right ideas. "I wanted to make a film that explores today's entrepreneurial ecosystem and shows that becoming an entrepreneur is not as difficult as people imagine," he adds. Drawing on the traditional concept of Matha, Pitha, Guru, Deivam, he says his character guides youngsters in becoming entrepreneurs rather than teaching academic subjects.
In the story, Guru selects 20 youngsters from small-town Tamil Nadu, comprising 10 boys and 10 girls, and brings them to Chennai. Instead of chasing jobs that pay Rs 15,000 or Rs 20,000 a month, he asks them to give him two years and promises to make each of them an entrepreneur. The film follows their journey through business, networking and professional relationships.
"Today, business is not merely about profit and loss; company valuations have become equally important," says Suresh, citing businesses such as Chai Kings and Theobroma as examples of the possibilities in the Indian market. He believes many youngsters lack focus rather than opportunity and that the right guidance can help them build a more secure future.
The film also emphasises saving and building capital. Through ventures such as cab services, food outlets and homestays, it shows how youngsters can start small and grow their businesses. "It is not just about how much money you earn but how much you save," he says. The idea took shape around five or six years ago, after he discussed it with youngsters and gathered their feedback.
The team also looked at changing work patterns, particularly the gig economy. Many youngsters now work in IT during the day and drive cabs or take up delivery jobs after office hours. Unlike previous generations, they do not necessarily look down on such occupations. "That independence is encouraging. Instead of remaining employees, they should aspire to become employment generators," he says.
Though he has acted in several projects, Suresh considers himself more of a filmmaker than an actor. He has worked in production, executive production, writing and direction, and learnt editing while making his first film. He says he was the first in India to use AVID for editing. He has also been associated with a production company that made documentaries, more than 2,000 television episodes and the Indian English film Mitr, My Friend, which won three National Film Awards.
Suresh was not initially meant to play the lead in Pudhiya Mugam. He approached several leading actors, but they were uncomfortable with the idea of having their faces significantly altered for the film. With the music ready and locations finalised, he eventually decided to take on the role himself.
Recalling the early days of digital filmmaking, Suresh says convincing editors to adopt the technology was challenging, as was matching digital footage shot at 25 frames per second with film at 24 frames per second. Today, he believes filmmaking has been democratised. "You can shoot in 4K on an iPhone, edit in a small room and complete post-production without huge investments," he says, adding that OTT platforms, YouTube and vertical-video formats have opened up more opportunities.
Beyond cinema, Suresh has worked on public infrastructure projects. In Kodaikanal, he designed container-based toilet facilities and proposed a bus stop made from a 40-foot container with two toilets. The proposal has been submitted to the Corporation. He has also suggested ideas for the new Secretariat, advocating greater private-sector participation.
"The government does not necessarily need money to execute every project. It needs the ability to leverage private brands and investors," he says, citing Build-Operate-Transfer and Public-Private Partnerships as possible models.
If Guru – The Mentor is well received, Suresh hopes to make a second part exploring agriculture and its entrepreneurial potential. For him, the film is also a way to contribute to society. "We are at a stage in life where we have only a few productive years left. Whatever good we can do during this period, we should give back to society," Suresh concludes.