Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a cop called 'Bharathan' in Dhanush's 'Kara'

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "BHARATHAN… on duty. Next drop today at 5 PM. #FacesOfKara. #KaraFromApril30. Directed by @vigneshraja89.Produced by @IshariKGanesh.A @gvprakash musical." The makers also released the first look poster of the actor in the film on the occasion. On Tuesday, the makers had disclosed that actress Mamitha Baiju, who played the female lead in the film, would be seen as Selli in the film.

They also shared that director K S Ravikumar would be seen as Kandhasaami in 'Kara'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year. The makers had also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush was seen sporting an intense look.