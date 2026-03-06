Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jai to headline Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film 'Texla'

He tells the boys waiting inside, "It looks like it won't come today as well." As all the boys make their way out, one of them, with a sad look on his face, enquires, "Not possible today as well, elder brother?" The man replies, "What can I do? This is not under my control." Eventually, as the boys go a few yards, the man calls out to them, asking them to return. They return joyfully as the sun comes out of the rain clouds.

Using a piece of glass to reflect the sunlight onto a film plate, the name 'Texla' is flashed on the cloth screen, much to the delight of the boys, who start cheering it. The makers have already announced that ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music for this film. It may be recalled that the production house had, through a statement, announced its decision to have Aishwarya Rajinikanth direct their next film.

It had said, "We are a production house that firmly believes that cinema thrives on meaningful collaborations, as filmmaking is truly a collective art built on shared vision, passion, and trust." "With immense pride and excitement, Kanna Ravi Group is delighted to announce our collaboration with Ms. Aishwarya Rajinikanth for KRG Group's Production No. 9," the production house had said.