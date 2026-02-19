Supreme Court disposes of plea against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says title withdrawn

"While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations," Pandey said.

"I further state that the film is a reformative, fictional police drama. The principal photography has been completed and the film is still at the editing stage. As a result, the film has not been released. I also state that all promotional material, posters, trailers and publicity content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn, prior to the listing of the present petition," he added.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna said, "There was nothing wrong with the word 'Pandit', but 'Pandit' with 'Ghooskhor'. We have a problem with the second word, not the first word."

Pandey's counsel said all trailers, posters and promotional material released under the disputed title have already been taken down.

The affidavit further said that the new title of the movie shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations.