Superstar Rajinikanth greets fans outside Chennai residence on Deepavali

The gathering reflected the immense popularity of the actor, whose public appearances continue to attract considerable attention across Tamil Nadu. Fans assembled outside his residence and greeted Rajinikanth with enthusiasm as he came forward to interact with them. Several admirers also presented gifts to the actor, which he accepted. The interaction added a special touch to the festive celebrations for fans who had gathered at Poes Garden hoping to meet the superstar on the auspicious occasion. Diwali, or Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals and is being observed across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country on Sunday with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour. The festival, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, began with families taking traditional oil baths early in the morning, wearing new clothes, and offering prayers at temples. Homes are decorated with colourful lights and traditional lamps, while families exchange sweets and gifts.