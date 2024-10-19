Begin typing your search...

    Sunny Deol's next film is titled 'Jaat'

    Touted as a film with "high-octane drama" and "larger-than-life action sequences", "Jaat" is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the makers said in a statement.

    AuthorPTIPTI|19 Oct 2024 7:23 PM IST
    Sunny Deols next film is titled Jaat
    X

    Poster of the film (IANS)

    NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Sunny Deol's upcoming action movie with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni has been titled "Jaat".

    Touted as a film with "high-octane drama" and "larger-than-life action sequences", "Jaat" is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the makers said in a statement.

    Deol, whose last film "Gadar 2" became a huge blockbuster, shared a poster of the new movie on his social media handles.

    "Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT... MASS FEAST LOADING," the 67-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

    Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as “Don Seenu”, “Bodyguard”, “Balupu”, and “Veera Simha Reddy”.

    "Jaat" will also feature Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.

    BollywoodSunny DeolBollywood movieGopichand Malineni
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick