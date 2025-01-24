Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' to release in theatres on April 10

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Sunny Deol's "Jaat" is set to hit the theatres across the country on April 10, the makers announced on Friday.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is touted as a "high-octane drama" with "larger-than-life action sequences".

The action film is directed by Gopichand Malineni, known for "Don Seenu", "Bodyguard", "Balupu", and "Veera Simha Reddy."

"Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol is coming to the big screens with unrestricted action & unfathomable aura. #JAAT grand release worldwide on April 10th in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. MASS FEAST GUARANTEED," People Media Factory posted on Instagram.

Deol, whose last film “Gadar 2” was a huge blockbuster, also announced the release date of the film on his X handle.

"Jaat" also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

Ace composer Thaman S has provided music for the film.