Sunidhi Chauhan croons for ARR's new track Tamancha from Ufff Yeh Siyapaa

CHENNAI: Ufff Yeh Siyapaa stars Soham Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Directed by G Ashok, a new track from the film, Tamancha, was released on Tuesday.

AR Rahman composed the music, while Sunidhi Chauhan lent her vocals for the sensuous single. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics for this dance number. Unlike the regular comedy films, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is an experiment in storytelling, as this silent film delivers zero per cent.

Speaking about the track, AR Rahman shared, “In a film that doesn’t use dialogue, the music can’t just be background, it has to step forward and speak. With Tamancha, it was about striking a very careful balance of holding back while still keeping an edge. Rhythm drives the emotion of the song.”

Sunidhi Chauhan added, “The track walks a fine line between allure and boldness. It’s not loud, but it lingers, and that made it creatively extremely exciting to sing.”

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is set to hit theatres on September 5.