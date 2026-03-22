Cinema

Sundeep’s next to go on floors in August

Sundeep has Sigma with Jason Sanjay in the pipeline
Poster of the film
Poster of the filmIANS
Updated on

CHENNAI: Sundeep Kishan was last seen in Mazaka. He is now joining hands with filmmaker Ugandhar Muni for his next film. 

The announcement poster featured a fierce face-off between a lion and a wolf, symbolising an epic clash of power, destiny, and primal force.

Between them stands an ancient sword glowing against the backdrop of a mystical battlefield. The tagline read, Some wars never end. Some kings never die.

Shining Pictures, which collaborated with the filmmaker for Shambhala, is producing this project.

With pre-production works currently in progress, the team is planning to commence the regular shoot in August this year. Other details about the cast and crew for this socio-fantasy film will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Sundeep has Sigma with Jason Sanjay in the pipeline. 

Sandeep Kishan
#SK33
mythological fantasy

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