Sundeep’s next to go on floors in August

CHENNAI: Sundeep Kishan was last seen in Mazaka. He is now joining hands with filmmaker Ugandhar Muni for his next film.
The announcement poster featured a fierce face-off between a lion and a wolf, symbolising an epic clash of power, destiny, and primal force.
Between them stands an ancient sword glowing against the backdrop of a mystical battlefield. The tagline read, Some wars never end. Some kings never die.
Shining Pictures, which collaborated with the filmmaker for Shambhala, is producing this project.
With pre-production works currently in progress, the team is planning to commence the regular shoot in August this year. Other details about the cast and crew for this socio-fantasy film will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Sundeep has Sigma with Jason Sanjay in the pipeline.