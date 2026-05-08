Sundeep Kishan's 'Powerpeta' makers release powerful glimpse video of ‎film

Sundeep Kishan appears in a rugged period avatar- stylish shades, vibrant attire, and an intimidating aura. The reveal of his character name, Senapathi Ravi, adds weight, hinting at the dominance and intensity the role carries. His screen presence is explosive, matched by punchy dialogue delivery and raw attitude.

Director Krishna Chaitanya showcases his command in crafting a fierce, larger-than-life character. The elevations hit hard, and the dialogues reinforce his strength as a writer.