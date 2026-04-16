Sundeep Kishan’s Power Peta announced with a poster

To mark the occasion, the team has announced a new film that will be helmed by writer-director Krishna Chaitanya, bringing together a strong combination of storytelling and rooted narrative.

To be produced by 70mm Entertainments, the film has been titled Power Peta with an announcement poster that leaves a powerful impression.

Dark, gritty, and rich in symbolism, the poster features a blood-soaked chessboard- a classic metaphor for strategy, power, and sacrifice.

The pieces appear broken, fallen, or standing in uneasy victory, while a crushed rose lies amid the chaos, stained by violence.

The visual sets the tone for the film’s core themes- Love. Honour. Politics., hinting at an intense narrative where emotions and power struggles collide, and every move comes at a cost.