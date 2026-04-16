Sundeep Kishan’s Power Peta announced with a poster

CHENNAI: On Thursday, actor Sundeep Kishan completed 16 years in the film industry.
To mark the occasion, the team has announced a new film that will be helmed by writer-director Krishna Chaitanya, bringing together a strong combination of storytelling and rooted narrative.
To be produced by 70mm Entertainments, the film has been titled Power Peta with an announcement poster that leaves a powerful impression.
Dark, gritty, and rich in symbolism, the poster features a blood-soaked chessboard- a classic metaphor for strategy, power, and sacrifice.
The pieces appear broken, fallen, or standing in uneasy victory, while a crushed rose lies amid the chaos, stained by violence.
The visual sets the tone for the film’s core themes- Love. Honour. Politics., hinting at an intense narrative where emotions and power struggles collide, and every move comes at a cost.
In an official statement, the makers have said that director Krishna Chaitanya has crafted a compelling story that blends multiple genres into a gripping narrative.
Sundeep Kishan is expected to undergo a complete transformation, stepping into what could be the most intense role of his career.
The music for the film will be composed by Mani Sharma, while cinematography is handled by Madhie.
National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad takes charge of editing, with Ramakrishna and Monika leading the production design.
Sound design will be crafted by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan. More details about the film are expected to be revealed soon in the coming days.