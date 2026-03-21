Sundeep Kishan's next film is to be a mythological fantasy adventure

For the unaware, Sigma is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', is the son of well known actor Vijay, who is all set to bid adieu to the world of films as he has now turned a politician. Headlined by Sundeep Kishan, the film is billed as an action-adventure comedy.

The teaser of the film featured a powerful dialogue from the protagonist: “Land, water, air and more importantly money -- the value of all these keep rising every single day. However, there is no value for who we are or our relatives. Why? ” The narrative appears to revolve around a treasure hunt, infused with intense action, twists, and thrills, further adding to the intrigue. Faria Abdullah stars as the female lead opposite Sundeep Kishan, while the supporting cast includes Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan. Catherine Tresa will be seen in a special appearance in a high-energy song.