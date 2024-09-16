Sundar C to helm Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2

CHENNAI: One of the successful films of 2020, Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji is getting a sequel. On Monday, the makers announced that Mookuthi Amman 2 will be helmed by Sundar C.

A couple of months ago, it was revealed that Nayanthara will be headlining the film and play the role of the goddess. The film is backed by Vels Film International, in association with Rowdy Pictures and Avni Cinemaz (P) Ltd. Mookuthi Amman 2 is scheduled to release in 2025.

Sundar C was last seen in Aranmanai 4, in which he performed as well with Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna playing pivotal roles. He is also busy shooting for Gangers where he will be seen in the lead role, and dotting the director's hat. Nayanthara has Manangatti Since 1960, Test and Dominic in the pipeline.