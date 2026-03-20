Sundar C reunites with Dhorai for a horror thriller

CHENNAI: Director-actor Sundar C and filmmaker Dhorai VZ are all set to collaborate for the third time after Iruttu and Thalainagaram 2 for a yet-untitled horror-thriller. To be bankrolled by Moment Entertainments, Producer GA Harikrishnan said that the film will be a gripping watch that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. “We are planning to begin shooting in the month of May. This film will offer a completely new experience for the audience,” he added.