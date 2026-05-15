Sukanya's character in Joju George's 'Varavu' revealed

The trailer shows one of Paulson's formidable foes Yohan(Abhimanyu Thilakan) takes on the task of dealing with him. He is seen assuring another person that this time, it is Yohan's plan.

Meanwhile, the cops are worried that despite five people lying in the ICU, they haven't been able to get a statement from even one of them. The cops are also seen saying,"People cheer for heroes who take revenge but the law never does."