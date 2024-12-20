Sudha Kongara’s next to be GV Prakash’s 100th as composer

CHENNAI: GV Prakash Kumar is hustling between acting and composing. On Wednesday, he penned an emotional note and posted on his social media handles about celebrating the milestone of the 100th film as a composer with Sudha Kongara’s next.

“I made my debut as a music composer in the Tamil film industry with Veyil. My first and foremost thanks goes to directors Shankar and Vasanthabalan for giving me the opportunity to score for this landmark film (sic),” he said in the statement.

He went on to thank the actors and directors of the films he had composed music including Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Vikram, Suriya, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi, Vetrimaaran, AL Vijay, Selvaraghavan, Rajkumar Periasamy and Atlee to name a few from the huge list. He also expressed his gratitude to the producers.

Sharing his experience of working with Kamal Haasan in Amaran, he shared, “At a time when I was longing to score music for a film featuring actor Kamal Haasan sir, I got the opportunity to score music for Amaran, a film that was produced by him. I was thrilled to bits when Kamal sir, after listening to the score and songs of the film, appreciated me (sic).”

After 19 years of musical journey in Tamil cinema, GV Prakash has reached the milestone of 100th film. “I have reached this landmark number of 100 by scoring music for the upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film of director Sudha Kongara, whose Soorarai Potru fetched me National Award (sic),” he stated.