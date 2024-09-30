Sudha Kongara releases indie song Thimirukaariye

CHENNAI: The craze for indie songs is growing in the Tamil music industry. Set against the backdrop of the temple festival, Thirumukaariye is a colourful romantic number joining the indie songs list. Recently, filmmaker Sudha Kongara released the song, featuring YouTuber Goutham and actor Brigida Saga.

Thimirukaariye is composed by AK Sasidaran and crooned by Anthony Dasan. The enthralling dance moves by Sridhar Master are the perfect finishing touch, adding an extra layer of excitement and energy.

Mallika Arjun is the cinematographer and Aadit Maran took care of the cuts for this song. Thimirukaariye is backed by Trending Theerviravadhi Goutham Productions and co-produced by Senthilkumar Saritha (SS & Co).