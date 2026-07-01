Stuttgart Indian Film Festival announces Malayalam cinema-focused line-up

NEW DELHI: The 23rd edition of the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival in Germany will shine the spotlight on Malayalam cinema with a line-up of more than 70 feature films, documentaries and short films exploring themes of identity, tradition, politics and social change, the organisers have announced.
The festival, Europe's largest showcase of Indian cinema, will be held from July 23 to 26 in Stuttgart.
This year's edition will open with filmmaker Dinjith Ayyathan's Malayalam thriller "Eko: From the Infinite Chronicles of Kuriachan", which follows the search for a mysterious dog breeder in central Kerala.
According to the organisers, the festival's focus on Malayalam cinema aims to highlight the industry's growing reputation for inventive storytelling and socially relevant narratives.
The programme will feature films spanning multiple Indian languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Karbi, alongside documentaries and short films addressing issues such as gender equality, LGBTQ rights, caste discrimination, environmental conservation, ageing, indigenous communities and cultural heritage.
Among the Malayalam titles are Dominic Arun's superhero film "Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra", starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as Malayalam cinema's first female superhero; Khalid Rahman's boxing comedy "Alappuzha Gymkhana"; Emcy Joseph's survival thriller "Meesha – Moustache"; and Rajesh Madhavan's directorial debut "Pennum Porattum – Girl and the Fools' Parade".
The festival will also screen Omkar Bhatkar's experimental drama "Iktsuarpok – The Weight of Longing", Anusha Rizvi's satirical comedy "The Great Shamsuddin Family", Chaiti Ghoshal's directorial debut "Nevermind", and Khanjan Kishore Nath's Karbi-language drama "Kangbo Aloti – The Lost Path".
The documentary section includes Haider Khan's "Saath Paar Zindagi – Life Beyond 60", which profiles five Padma Shri awardees, including transgender folk dancer Manjamma Jogati and elephant trainer Parbati Barua.
Khan's "Tears Beneath the Laughing Sky" and "Divine Beasts in Bondage" will also have their world premieres at the festival.
The festival's queer cinema programme will feature filmmaker Onir's short film "Tumhari Khushboo – Your Fragrance", Chandradeep Das' "Jasmine That Blooms in Autumn", and the documentary "Bride of Aravan", which explores the lives of transgender women during Tamil Nadu's Koovagam festival.
The festival is supported by the City of Stuttgart and the Baden-Wurttemberg Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts.