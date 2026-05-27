STR’s next film after Arasan to be directed by Dude fame Keerthiswaran

According to a Maalaimalar report, extensive story discussions for the project were held in Hyderabad for nearly 20 days, with the team now continuing discussions in Mahabalipuram near Chennai.

Meanwhile, Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran, is progressing at a brisk pace. The gangster drama, set in North Chennai, features a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu, Andrea Jeremiah and director Nelson Dilipkumar.