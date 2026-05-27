STR’s next film after Arasan to be directed by Dude fame Keerthiswaran

CHENNAI: Actor Silambarasan TR is set to team up with Dude fame director Keerthiswaran for a new film after completing work on Arasan. The upcoming project, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, is currently in the pre-production stage, with shooting expected to begin by mid-August.
According to a Maalaimalar report, extensive story discussions for the project were held in Hyderabad for nearly 20 days, with the team now continuing discussions in Mahabalipuram near Chennai.
Meanwhile, Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran, is progressing at a brisk pace. The gangster drama, set in North Chennai, features a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu, Andrea Jeremiah and director Nelson Dilipkumar.
Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Arasan is being planned for a Diwali release.