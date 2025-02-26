STR unveils first look of Balaji Murugadoss’ next titled Runner

CHENNAI: Actor Balaji Murugadoss’s next is titled Runner. Silambarasan TR recently unveiled the film’s first look and title on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The film is a sports drama written and directed by Chidambaram A Anbazhagan and produced by Caleb and Galvin of Rhinos Rampage Films.

Director Chidambaram says, “The reason behind choosing Balaji Murugadoss is because of the honest fact that he is a very disciplined sportsperson. I have known him for several years, and I’ve always been inspired by his hard work and dedication. Ever since he came on board, Balaji has been making excruciating efforts to make sure that he does justice to his character.”

“Even if I am reaching out to him at midnight, he will be seen working out in the gym to ensure that he looks befittingly perfect with his physique for the sprinter’s role. Following his workout at 3 am, he would start running on the track at 5.30 am every day. It's been almost six months he’s been trained by international and national coaches and athletes for his particular role and I am confident it will reflect on the screen.”

Durai Rajesh Kannan is the cinematographer with TM Dilip Kumar as the editor for Runner. Music for the film is composed by Dharshan Ravi Kumar.