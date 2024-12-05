CHENNAI: As announced earlier this year, actor Samyuktha Menon, who has performed across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries, is making her debut in Bollywood with Maharagni- Queen of Queens. In this high-octane action-drame, she will be seen sharing the screen with Kajol.

Talking about expanding her horizon as an actor, Samyuktha says, “I have always believed that storytelling is universal, and acting has no boundaries. This project reaffirms that belief.”

Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati is also making his directorial debut with Maharagni- Queen of Queens. Apart from Kajol and Samyuktha, the film features Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah and Jisshu Sengupta. It is interesting to note that Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting after 27 years. The cinematography for the film is done by GK Vishnu and Navin Nooli is the editor. Maharagni: Queen of Queens will be a pan-India film set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.