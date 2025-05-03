Story of director Raam Indhra's thriller drama 'Manidhargal' happens in a single night!

CHENNAI: The story thriller drama 'Manidhargal', the first look of which was released recently by actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Bobby Simha and Santhosh Prathap, takes place in a single night, the film's director Raam Indhra has now disclosed.

Produced by Studio Moving Turtle and Sri Krish Pictures, Manidhargal features newcomers Kapil Velavan, Daksha, Arjun dev Saravanan, Gunavanthan, and Sambasivam in the lead roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that it delves into the strange nature of human behaviour and promises a gripping narrative. The story unfolds over the course of one night.

Speaking about the film, director Raam Indhra said, "This film was made with the help of friends and through a crowdfunding effort. Human minds are complex and change every moment. I wanted to bring that emotional turbulence to the screen. The story revolves around six friends who gather one night for drinks. Within the next six hours, a minor spark turns into a massive problem."

Giving out more details about the film, he said, "We've made this film into a gripping thriller that audiences will enjoy. The entire story takes place at night — but not like the night you've seen on screen before. We've portrayed the very feel and tone of night as you would experience it yourself."

The entire film has been shot in Dindigul in Tamil Nadu as it is the hometown of the director. "I owe a lot of thanks to my people. This will be a completely unique experience for audiences," director Raam Indhra said.

With all production work completed, the team is planning to bring the film to theatres soon.

Cinematography for the film is by Ajay Abraham George, while music for it has been scored by Anilesh L Mathew. Editing is by Dinsa and art direction by Mahendhran Pandiyan.