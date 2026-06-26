Stories from the driver’s seat

CHENNAI: A community screening of Auto Queens, a 30-minute Tamil documentary, will be held on June 27, 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm, at Backyard, Adyar. The film follows Mohana and Leela Rani, two women auto drivers from Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam (VPMS), Tamil Nadu’s first all-women auto drivers’ union and traces their journeys as they navigate work, friendship and the challenges of earning a living in a male-dominated profession.
After completing its international festival run across Europe and the United States, Auto Queens is now travelling across Chennai and Tamil Nadu as part of a community screening series. The documentary offers an intimate look at the lives of its protagonists while highlighting themes of resilience, independence and solidarity. The screening will be followed by a discussion and an online Q&A session with the film’s director, allowing audiences to learn more about the making of the documentary and the stories behind it.