Steven Spielberg ‘applauds’ about box-office success of ‘Obsession’, ‘Backrooms’

“I think it’s great that they had basically very little money, especially Obsession had under $1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or nine, and they’re doing so well, and I just applaud them. I haven’t seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it.”

Premiering May 15 in theaters, director Curry Barker’s horror breakout Obsession follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his friend Nikki, essayed by Inde Navarrette, to fall in love with him, resulting in horrifying consequences.