‘Station – Hunt For Survival’ unfolds over a single night

CHENNAI: Ajay Karthi and Deepa Balu headline Station – Hunt For Survival, a love-crime-action thriller directed by debutant Maaran Karthikeyan. Presented by K Dinesh Kumar under the banner of KP Infotainment, the film is currently being shot in Chennai.
The film brings together Ajay Karthi, who has been associated with films such as Kaalidas 2 and Dark, and Heart Beat fame Deepa Balu. Set entirely over the course of a single night, the narrative blends romance, crime, suspense and action, with unexpected twists driving the story.
Nearly 70% of the film unfolds inside a police station. To lend authenticity to the proceedings, the makers have constructed an elaborate police station set at a film and technical institute in Chennai.
The ensemble cast includes filmmaker-actor A Venkatesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Balahaasan, Ramesh Thilak, Munnar Ramesh, Jai Krishna, Vaazhai Janaki, Madras Rama, Anu Sri Velan, Prakash, Sophia and Chappani Boys Murali, among others.
Produced by K Dinesh Kumar, the film has cinematography by Subhas Bharathi and music by Arun Raj. The technical team comprises art director Ayyappan S, stunt choreographer Prabhu Jacky, costume designer Dinesh Babu GV and editor Muthayan U. Vicky Andrew is the executive producer, while Saravana Balaji K of Time Stone FX is the VFX supervisor.
With its single-night narrative and police station backdrop, Station – Hunt For Survival marks KP Infotainment’s entry into Tamil cinema.