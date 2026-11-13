‘Station – Hunt For Survival’ unfolds over a single night

The film brings together Ajay Karthi, who has been associated with films such as Kaalidas 2 and Dark, and Heart Beat fame Deepa Balu. Set entirely over the course of a single night, the narrative blends romance, crime, suspense and action, with unexpected twists driving the story.

Nearly 70% of the film unfolds inside a police station. To lend authenticity to the proceedings, the makers have constructed an elaborate police station set at a film and technical institute in Chennai.

The ensemble cast includes filmmaker-actor A Venkatesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Balahaasan, Ramesh Thilak, Munnar Ramesh, Jai Krishna, Vaazhai Janaki, Madras Rama, Anu Sri Velan, Prakash, Sophia and Chappani Boys Murali, among others.