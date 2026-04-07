SSR’s sister says 'nobody can play Rama as beautifully as bhai', reacts to his AI images as Lord Ram

“The innocence and purity in his eyes and nobility in his expression prove that nobody in present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played it.

Forever Cherished, Forever Unforgettable, #sushantsinghrajput #rama #divine #shwetasinghkirti,” she wrote.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, known as Bollywood's emerging superstar, the actor passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34.

He was found unalive at his residence in Mumbai.

His death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

Talking about the star, Sushant began his journey in the entertainment industry with television, gaining immense popularity as Manav in the hit show Pavitra Rishta.

Prior to that, he appeared in a second lead, in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

He made a successful transition to Bollywood post Pavitra Rishta, with Kai Po Che!, and went on to deliver notable performances in films like

Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya, and the much-loved Chhichhore.

His last movie was Dil Bechara that was released posthumously.