SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' to be re-released

HYDERABAD: There's great news for the fans of the 'Baahubali' franchise as the makers have decided to re-release the first part.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, whose firm Arka Media produced the popular blockbuster directed by SS Rajamouli, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns," Shobu wrote.

The film will be re-released in October; however, the exact release date in October is yet to be finalised.

The film starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. The big-budget period film was over three years in the making, and a massive set was created at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The movie was awarded the 'National Award for the Best Feature film', in the year 2016 and director Rajamouli received the 'Filmfare Best Director-Telugu Award'.

After waiting for two years, the makers released 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' in 2017, which was also a major hit.