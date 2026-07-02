SS Rajamouli visits France's Lumiere Museum, inducted into 'Wall of Filmmakers'; Varanasi director says, 'Deeply humbled'

Rajamouli shared the news on social media, expressing his gratitude. "Visited the Lumière Museum and the screening room where Eega and RRR was screened to a full house in Lyon, France."

The filmmaker said Thierry Fremaux, director of the Institut Lumiere and the Cannes Film Festival, introduced him before leading him on a special tour through the street regarded as the birthplace of cinema.

Recalling the moment, Rajamouli wrote, "Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival, was gracious enough to introduce me. Then he said he had planned a surprise and walked me through the very street where cinema was born. I was already emotional for everything that was happening around me."