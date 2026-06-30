Sridevi Apalla, Aegan's Haiku unit begins dubbing process!

Sources claimed that the dubbing process was now on in full swing and that it had begun with a simple pooja.

For the unaware, shooting for the film had been wrapped up only four days ago.

Taking to its X timeline, Vision Cinema House, which is producing the film, had on Friday last said, "#Haiku — It’s a wrap! What a beautiful journey this has been. As an actor, I leave this set with a heart full of gratitude, memories, and immense satisfaction."