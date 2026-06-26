Sridevi Apalla, Aegan-starrer Haiku's shooting wrapped up

Taking to its X timeline, Vision Cinema House, which is producing the film, wrote, "#Haiku — It’s a wrap! What a beautiful journey this has been. As an actor, I leave this set with a heart full of gratitude, memories, and immense satisfaction."

The makers also shared a video that had clips of some BTS moments of the crew while shooting the film. The video ended with the unit posing for a picture and shouting "It's a wrap."