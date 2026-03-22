Sridevi Apalla, Aegan-starrer 'Haiku' unit shoots song in specially erected set

Talking exclusively to IANS, actor Aegan, who plays the lead, said, "A huge set was erected for this song. The set's theme was a boarding place where a lot of bachelors who are looking for work come to stay. We shot the song over a period of two days and two nights. We have now completed shooting the song."

Aegan went on to point out that the unit was in the midst of its third schedule, with the first schedule having been completed in Idukki and Coimbatore and the second schedule having been completed in Chennai.