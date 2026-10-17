Sreenath Bhasi’s time-travel thriller 'Orijinal' cleared for release with U/A 13+ certificate

Actress Femina George, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to her Instagram page to share the update. She wrote,"Certified U/A 13+! #orijinal is all set to play with TIME on the big screen. Catch the time-bending thriller in theatres on October 23!" The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 23 this year. Actor Sreenath Bhasi had shared the release date announcement poster put out by the makers, who, in their post, had said, "Finally, the TIME has come.#orijinal hits the BIG screen on Oct 23rd."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans ever since the makers released a teaser. The teaser that was released took audiences deeper into the film’s unusual world of time travel, fantasy, humour, thrills and emotions. The teaser was unveiled through Think Music’s official YouTube channel.