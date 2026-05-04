Spike Lee praises 'Michael'; defends against controversy over exclusion of child sex abuse claims

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the new biopic is a hit at the box office and features Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role.

"First of all, if you’re a movie critic, and you’re complaining about the stuff, all this other stuff—but the movie ends at ’88. The stuff you’re talking about, accusations, happen (later),” Lee told CNN.

“So you’re critiquing the film on something that you want in, but it doesn’t work in the timeline of the film. But people showed up. Worldwide, people showed their love.”

The filmmaker said he misses Jackson, who died in 2009 at the age of 50 from acute propofol intoxication.